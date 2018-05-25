Work begins on hospital's new North Tower

NEW TOWER: MP Thomas George surveys the start of construction on the second tower at Lismore Base Hospital.

Construction starts on north tower: LISMORE Base Hospitals' construction of the new north tower is all systems go.

CONSTRUCTION of Stage 3 of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment project has begun.

The North Tower Project began as a $180 million commitment by the NSW Government for a four level building.

Chair of Northern NSW Local Health District Dr Brian Pezzutti said he appreciated the work undertaken by Lismore MP Thomas George to get additional funding needed to extend the project to eight levels.

On Friday morning Dr Pezzutti joined Mr George alongside senior hospital staff including director of clinical operations Lyn Weir to witness the start of construction of the new tower.

"This is the essential phase we had to argue really hard for," Mr Pezzutti said.

"The initial allocation of funding did not include the extra stories and intensive care (unit), plus two more wards were not part of it."

Mr George said he was thrilled to see the massive hole in the ground which is the start of the new building.

"I don't think a lot of the community appreciate this is the start of another tower," Mr George said.

"It's a great day for the community and I want to compliment the health district board, Dr Brian Pezzuti and director of clinical operations Lynne Weir," he said.

When complete, the North Tower will include:

inpatient wards including one medical and one surgical

intensive care and high dependency unit

pharmacy

imaging / radiology unit

peri-operative unit

hospital administration facilities

additional plant facilities

Meanwhile, a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said the LBH Stage 3 redevelopment included a pilot of the Department of Industry's Infrastructure Skills Legacy Program (ISLP).

The ISLP program promotes targets for workforce training and participation and intends to allow existing workers to learn new skills on the job, increase the representation of young people, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and women in the construction industry and ensure workers from surrounding areas are targeted for training and employment to help address skills shortages across NSW.

Targets include: