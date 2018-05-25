Work begins on hospital's new North Tower
CONSTRUCTION of Stage 3 of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment project has begun.
The North Tower Project began as a $180 million commitment by the NSW Government for a four level building.
Chair of Northern NSW Local Health District Dr Brian Pezzutti said he appreciated the work undertaken by Lismore MP Thomas George to get additional funding needed to extend the project to eight levels.
On Friday morning Dr Pezzutti joined Mr George alongside senior hospital staff including director of clinical operations Lyn Weir to witness the start of construction of the new tower.
"This is the essential phase we had to argue really hard for," Mr Pezzutti said.
"The initial allocation of funding did not include the extra stories and intensive care (unit), plus two more wards were not part of it."
Mr George said he was thrilled to see the massive hole in the ground which is the start of the new building.
"I don't think a lot of the community appreciate this is the start of another tower," Mr George said.
"It's a great day for the community and I want to compliment the health district board, Dr Brian Pezzuti and director of clinical operations Lynne Weir," he said.
When complete, the North Tower will include:
- inpatient wards including one medical and one surgical
- intensive care and high dependency unit
- pharmacy
- imaging / radiology unit
- peri-operative unit
- hospital administration facilities
- additional plant facilities
Meanwhile, a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said the LBH Stage 3 redevelopment included a pilot of the Department of Industry's Infrastructure Skills Legacy Program (ISLP).
The ISLP program promotes targets for workforce training and participation and intends to allow existing workers to learn new skills on the job, increase the representation of young people, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and women in the construction industry and ensure workers from surrounding areas are targeted for training and employment to help address skills shortages across NSW.
Targets include:
- 20 percent of the project's total labour force to be made up of 'learning workers'
- 20 per cent of all trade positions to be made up of apprentices
- Double the number of women in trade related work (up from the NSW average of 1 to 2 per cent)
- 1.5 per cent of the total contract value of a project to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation
- 8 per cent of the total project workforce aged less than 25 years
- To date, these targets have been achieved or exceeded by the contractor.