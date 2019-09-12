Menu
Ballina Shire Council had begun works on the final stretch of the Coastal Shared Path between the Skennars Rd roundabout and Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head.
Council News

Work begins on final link in scenic coastal pathway

12th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
A FINAL link in Ballina Shire Council's coastal shared path is one step closer.

Work has begun on the stretch of the path between the Skennars Rd roundabout and Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head.

Ballina mayor David Wright said it was the Ballina coast's final link of a shared coastal and riverside path between Lennox Head village and West Ballina.

"This type of infrastructure is rare and will be a unique recreational asset for our shire," Cr Wright said.

The council's team leader for visitor services, Alicia Wallace, said the addition would "create a connection for visitors and enable them to further explore our scenic coastline and the experiences offered along the way".

"We expect to see more visitors out on foot and bicycles exploring further then they previously would have," Ms Wallace said.

The path was funded by $880,000 each from the State and Federal Governments.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the Stronger Country Communities Fund was designed to boost infrastructure across regional NSW.

"The completion of the Coastal Shared Path will be a fantastic asset to attract tourists to admire the natural beauty of this coastline and it will also provide an amazing recreational facility for locals to enjoy," Mr Barilaro said.

The new section of the pathway will be a combination of boardwalk and asphalt.

Its construction will see speed zone restrictions along The Coast Road due to its proximity to the road.

