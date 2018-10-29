Work begins on Casino's new $1m amphitheatre

CASINO'S old Drill Hall site will soon become a community hub, after the first sod was turned this morning on a new community amphitheatre, set to be built on the site.

Richmond Valley Council's GM, Vaughan Macdonald, said the Casino Drill Hall site project is "very important" for Casino and its community.

"Council is very pleased to have been able to purchase (the site). This new project will be a fantastic new asset for the town," Mr Macdonald said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said a lot of work had gone into the Drill Hall project, and this amphitheatre is the next "very exciting" stage.

"After I kept the historic Casino Drill Hall in community hands, the community came to me with an idea to create a public space next to the hall on the banks of the beautiful Richmond River that would attract locals and tourists alike," he said.

"They wanted a space at the entrance of the town that would encourage tourists to stop and spend time in Casino. They also wanted a place where the whole community could come together. I worked with the community and Richmond Valley Council to secure a Federal Government grant so the plans for the amphitheatre could go ahead."

Mr Hogan said the new amphitheatre and surrounding space will be well used by locals and families alike.

"It will host things, such as carols and Movies Under The Stars, to bring the community together," he said.

Mr Hogan said the new $1 million dollar amphitheatre will be tiered and have a stage area with pull down screens.

"It is terrific to turn the first sod today for what I'm sure will be the jewel in Casino's crown," Mr Hogan said.

"The amphitheatre will sit perfectly alongside the $2 million Casino Drill Hall project, which will include a new visitor information centre, playground, and a boardwalk with viewing platforms extending over the Richmond River."

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the project had been 18 months in planning, and was expected to be completed mid-2019.

"This site will centralise community events, and we will be able to hold events we have never been able to hold," Cr Mustow said.

Cr Mustow thanked Kevin Hogan for his support of the amphitheatre precinct and Casino Drill Hall, saying the council realised the value of government grants and how they could make a difference to our communities.