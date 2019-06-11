'Words can barely describe' changes to iconic building

INNER BEAUTY: NRC executive director Anita Bellman in the newly refurbished offices of the Northern Rivers Conservatorium in Lismore.

INNER BEAUTY: NRC executive director Anita Bellman in the newly refurbished offices of the Northern Rivers Conservatorium in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

IT IS show time for the region's 'grand old dame' who, thanks to the NSW Government's $100 million Regional Cultural Fund (RCF), has been given a facelift.

Director, Anita Bellman, thanked all those involved in The Northern Rivers Conservatorium's refurbishment as she unveiled the newly renovated building last week.

Describing the building that was once Lismore High School as an 'icon', Ms Bellman spoke of how the funds were used to "strip bare” the "extraneous and unbefitting” parts of the building replacing them with elements that revealed her "essential beauty”.

"Words can barely describe the transformation that is happening to our darling Con, such a spunk, such a grand old dame,” she said.

"The light and glass create reflections everywhere that expand the space beyond her walls. She is strong, resilient, beautiful, a total class act.”

The work marks the first stage of The Con's make-over using the $636,000 funds secured from the state governments RCF to upgrade the buildings administration space and public spaces.

The second stage involves the installation of a lift servicing all three floors and internal ramps as well as an upgrade to amenities.

The funding of stage two is thanks to a further $221,088 from the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants supported by the Clubgrants Category 3 program.

The refurbishment is one 68 projects from 12 regions across NSW, sharing in close to $50m in the first round of Clubgrants.

Ms Jenny Dowell, who has been appointed to the board, was at the unveiling and said she was honoured to be involved in this part in The Con's history.

"The Con has always been the cornerstone and cultural hub of the region and to see her restored to more than her former glory is just a huge thrill, " she said.

The $100million Regional Cultural Fund is part of the NSW Government's $1.3billion Regional Growth Fund, which aims to improve not only the economic outcomes but the standard of living and well-being of people who call regional NSW home.

The Clubgrants funding is being provided in the current term of government for local community infrastructure projects across arts and culture, sport and recreation and emergency preparedness.

"The installation of a lift it is going to mean we can be a truly inclusive organisation and give access to the whole community to all the services across the Con's building,” said Ms Bellman.

Ms Bellman says there will now be celebrations to mark the first stage of the total make-over.

For more information go to:https://nrcac.edu.au/