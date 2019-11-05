Word Wizard student heads to Sydney for State Spelling Bee

WORDS ARE MY THING: Evans River Community School pupil Jasmine Schmitt is a state finalist in the NSW Premier's Spelling Bee.

THERE will be 98 state finalists at the annual Premier's Spelling Bee in Sydney on Friday.

One of them will be a pupil from Evans River Community School.

Jasmine Schmitt is in the senior section of the spelling competition, competing against 48 other finalists from across the state.

But this story isn't about numbers; it's about words.

The words Jasmine had to spell correctly to reach the final were: pejorative, feign, preposterous.

The 98 students in the state final are the cream of the crop, in the top 0.05per cent of all competition entrants.

In its 16th year, the Spelling Bee has seen a record participation of almost 170,000 students from 1006 public schools in NSW, an increase of 2520 students and 50 schools on the 2018 challenge.

To accommodate the growth in entrants, the NSW Department of Education this year hosted 49 regional finals, of which 28 were in rural NSW.

The state final will be held in the Eugene Goossens Hall at the ABC Centre in Ultimo.

Ari Vandenbosch from Goolmangar Public School and Mikayla Frey from Nimbin Central will join Jasmine at the final.

The Premier's Spelling Bee started in 2004 to support primary school pupils in their spelling

while having fun at the same time.

The program includes activities to encourage all students to improve their vocabulary and spelling, and to promote literacy skills in combination with the English K-6 syllabus.

NSW students perform strongly in spelling in NAPLAN. The 2019 preliminary results showed NSW with the highest percentage of students at or above the national minimum standard in spelling in all year groups (Years 3, 5, 7, 9).