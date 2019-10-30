Woolworths underpays staff by $300 million

Supermarket giant Woolworths announced it has underpaid nearly 6000 employees over the last nine years and will repay up to $300 million.

The supermarket giant says the major irregularity was uncovered during a review triggered this year by the implementation of a new enterprise agreement with employees at all supermarkets and the smaller Metro stores.

Woolies says it has only analysed two years of data but admits the underpayment could date back as far as 2010 and announced the error will result in remediation costs of between $200 million and $300 million owed to 5700.

The supermarket giant said it "unreservedly apologises" after a review found 5700 store team members had not been paid the full award wage.

Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci expressed the company's regret.

