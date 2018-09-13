Hundreds fleeced in Woolworths scam

Woolworths Rewards members may have been targeted by fraudsters in a bid to steal their points over the past few months.

Woolworths Rewards members may have been targeted by fraudsters in a bid to steal their points over the past few months.

HUNDREDS of Woolworths Rewards members have been targeted by fraudsters in a bid to steal their points over the past few months.

The retail giant has moved to tighten account management controls following increased reports of scammers targeting customers.

A spokesman for the supermarket chain told news.com.au there was no evidence to suggest its systems had been breached or compromised.

"Our investigations indicate to us they've had their details obtained from another source or from a scam," the spokesman said.

More than 11 million Australians have a Rewards card with Woolworths. A few hundred are believed to have been directly affected.

Hundreds of customers were potentially affected.

Rewards online accounts with suspicious logins have been locked down and customers who were potentially affected have been contacted directly.

All fraudulently redeemed points will be reinstated to members in full.

"We value the trust of our members and take our responsibility to uphold the security of their accounts seriously," Woolworths director of loyalty Ingrid Maes said.

"It's clear fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated in the ways they target users online and our members are unfortunately not immune to these threats.

"That's why we've put in place a range of new account security controls to help our members keep their accounts more secure.

"As always, we encourage our members to remain ever vigilant of online scammers and to keep their accounts as secure as possible with strong and unique passwords."

To put a stop to the fraud Woolworths has implemented the following changes:

• One Time Code: members will be required to enter a unique one time code sent to their email address if they wish to change point redemption preferences.

• Auto-notification of redemption settings changes: members will receive immediate notification via email if their stored redemption preferences is changed.

• Enhanced password security: new and existing members updating passwords will be required to use a password comprising at least 8 characters, a number, and upper and lower case characters. This will assist customers to adopt stronger passwords.

According to the latest ACCC data, Australians have reported 104,000 scams so far in 2018, totalling $84 million.