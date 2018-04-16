Woolies check-outs back online after nationwide outage

Woolworths stores are closing as registers suffer an IT failure

Woolworths stores are closing as registers suffer an IT failure

UPDATE: A NATIONAL technical outage halted trading at Woolworths stores, causing chaos for shoppers as their trolleys bank up and some stores closed.

Registers shut down with stores unable to make sales shortly after 4pm, leaving consumers with trolleys full of shopping but no way to pay.

Signs have been put up at a number of Woolworths branches apologising for the problem, which has been described as a "system fault".

Social media posts have revealed shoppers are banked up in stores with their trolleys, unable to move.

Others have been told to leave the stores. Many have left full trolleys behind.

The outage has also shut down entire stores.

Shopper Sharni was among those asked to leave her groceries behind at the Hampton Park store in Melbourne.

"It was really frustrating. We were all queued up at the checkout and we were told to leave due to a power outage and I just spent an hour doing my groceries," she said.

News Corp Australia counted at least ten abandoned trolleys and baskets in the store.

A security guard was also stationed at the closed doors to turn shoppers away.

More than 20 shoppers were reportedly turned away by the security guard.

Woolworths has told News Corp Australia that an IT issue affected registers in about half of their stores this afternoon, but their system was back up online now.

A Woolworths spokeswoman said the registers were coming back online now.

"We can confirm that an IT issue impacted registers at around half our supermarkets nationwide for a short period of time this afternoon," she said.

"The registers are now coming back online in our stores​. We apologise for the inconvenience this caused our customers."

Seven News in Adelaide is reporting that some customers at a Woolworths store in Adelaide's west got their groceries for free after the nationwide outage.

Shoppers have taken to Facebook across Australia to complain about the outage, accusing the supermarket chain of "ruining dinner plans".

News Corp Australia has contacted Woolworths for comment.