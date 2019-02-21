Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gympie region man fired a shotgun amid a dispute with neighbours in 2016.
A Gympie region man fired a shotgun amid a dispute with neighbours in 2016. Contributed
News

Heated neighbourhood dispute ends with a gunshot

JOSH PRESTON
by
21st Feb 2019 1:05 AM | Updated: 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HEATED argument between neighbours soon became much more serious for a Gympie region man who drunkenly fired a shotgun and caused his victim extensive physical and emotional harm.

Jesse Nathan Keen, 22, pleaded guilty during Gympie District Court proceedings on Tuesday to one count of dangerous conduct with a weapon after having a more serious charge described as threatening violence discontinued by the crown prosecutor.

Keen, aged 19 when he fired the gun in the vicinity of his victim in March 2016 at Woolooga, pleaded not guilty to the initial charge and was later discharged of that offence.

The court heard there were "ongoing issues" between Keen's family and their neighbours for a long time before the incident, specifically relating to noise complaints.

The complainant and her family had been out and returned to their residence "in the early hours" on the day of the incident, hearing loud music coming from across the road at Keen's family's house.

After calling the police, the complainant entered the Keen family's property "in an agitated state" and proceeded to argue predominantly with Keen's father.

The court heard Keen then retrieved the shotgun from a nearby car, reportedly waved it in the direction of the complainant before firing it in the air.

In making his sentencing remarks, Judge Glen Cash said Keen had not deliberately pointed the gun at the complainant.

He told Keen his actions had been "stupid and dangerous".

"This is precisely the sort of circumstance where someone drunk with a gun does something stupid, a person ends up dead, and instead of you sitting in the dock and we're talking about a fine you're in the dock and we're talking about whether it's eight or nine years in jail," Judge Cash said.

Judge Cash told Keen he would be "without a gun licence for some time" and would need to "grow up" if he wanted one in the future.

He fined Keen $2500, to be paid in full before District Court sittings on July 15. He did not record a conviction.

gun crime gympie court gympie crime gympie district court gympie news gympie region shotgun woolooga
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Truck crash closes highway lanes

    premium_icon Truck crash closes highway lanes

    News NORTHBOUND lanes are closed as the b-double is salvaged.

    'Abnormally' high tides, huge swell as cyclone approaches

    'Abnormally' high tides, huge swell as cyclone approaches

    Weather Effects from tropical cyclone Oma are starting to be felt locally

    'Super weekend' hopes to rain cash on struggling CBD

    premium_icon 'Super weekend' hopes to rain cash on struggling CBD

    Entertainment COUNCIL hopes their "good coincidence” supports local businesses

    Plea to motorbike riders in wake of tragic death

    premium_icon Plea to motorbike riders in wake of tragic death

    News Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality