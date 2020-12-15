Menu
Woolworths Ballina Fair confirmed when it will be reopening its doors.
Woolies confirms when Ballina Fair store will reopen

Javier Encalada
15th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
WOOLWORTHS has confirmed its Ballina Fair store will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, from 8am.

The store was closed after an ‘unscheduled building maintenance’, understood to be a partial roof collapse, on Monday, December 7.

Jared Smith, Woolworths Ballina Fair, store manager confirmed the news.

“We’re pleased to advise local customers our Ballina Fair supermarket will reopen from 8am tomorrow,” he said.

“This follows repair works on the building over the past week and approval from a structural engineer that it’s structurally sound and safe to reopen.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience the temporary closure has caused local customers, particularly at this busy time of year.

“Our team is busy restocking the store today and very much looking forward to welcoming our loyal customers back from tomorrow.”

Woolworths Ballina Fair has around 100 team members.

Ballina Fair team members were redeployed to Lennox Head or Ballina River St, and no team member will be disadvantaged financially.

Woolworths confirmed last week that Ballina Fair Shopping Centre management engaged local builders on the repairs as the building owners.

The repairs included the installation of structural support beams at the Ballina Fair store to reinforce the building.

Ballina Fair centre management declined to comment on the topic.

