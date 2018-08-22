Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man who was stabbed in Woodridge on Saturday night has died overnight in hospital. Picture: John Gass
The man who was stabbed in Woodridge on Saturday night has died overnight in hospital. Picture: John Gass
News

Stabbing victim dies four days after attack

by Danielle Buckley
22nd Aug 2018 11:07 AM

THE victim of a seemingly random stabbing attack in Woodridge has died overnight in hospital.

The 37-year-old was stabbed in the neck after an altercation with a group of men in Prince Park near Ewing Rd about 11pm, Saturday.

He was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where last night he succumbed to his critical injuries.

The men involved have not been caught.

Yesterday, police renewed their appeals for the group of men aged between approximately 20 and 40-years-of-age who on Saturday night were seen with two young children, believed to be under 10.

This group was distinctive with one man playing loud music and another man wearing an orange, high-visibility jacket similar to the one pictured.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area of Prince Park, including Ewing Road and surrounding streets at the time to contact them.

Police would especially like to hear from anyone who may have driven through the area at the time who has dashcam footage or homeowners in the area with CCTV installed.

crime dies in hospital stabbing victim woodridge

Top Stories

    'We were all blown away': Meet Ballina's best business

    premium_icon 'We were all blown away': Meet Ballina's best business

    Business THE business is only four years old, but it's already growing quickly and employing local residents.

    • 22nd Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    The Honey Badger's sweet connection to the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon The Honey Badger's sweet connection to the Northern Rivers

    TV The Bachie has strong links to the Casino and Kyogle areas

    • 22nd Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Why council meeting drew 'busiest gallery in 100 years'

    premium_icon Why council meeting drew 'busiest gallery in 100 years'

    Council News Residents riled up at logistics of expansion of retirement village

    • 22nd Aug 2018 10:30 AM
    Why rail trail is more important then ever to council boss

    premium_icon Why rail trail is more important then ever to council boss

    Council News Northern Rivers Rail Trail is well and truly on the agenda

    Local Partners