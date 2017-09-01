Woodlawn wonders take the trophy

ST JOHN'S College Woodlawn has taken out the New South Wales GIO Trophy rugby league final at Campbelltown, in Sydney's west, for the first time.

The elite 16 rugby league schools in Australia are grouped in the top tier and Woodlawn beat Patrician Brothers College Fairfield 36-26 in the second tier final on Wednesday.

It comes after a successful year for Woodlawn, which won the NSW Country Cup at Dubbo two weeks ago.

"This (GIO Trophy) is hands down one of the best achievements from a Woodlawn rugby league side,” coach Simon Andrews said yesterday.

"We made an All Schools Commonwealth Bank final in the 1990s but this is definitely the best achievement in my time at the school.

"It's hard to compare other sides that have come through but this one is right up there.

"We were confident on past results this season that we would go well (on Wednesday) and it's a really great feeling - these boys deserve it.”

Hooker Dane Pratt scored the first try for Woodlawn in the final after they had trailed 10-0 early.

They went on to score another 30 unanswered points before the opposition ran in three late tries.

Pratt was named the GIO player of the match and returned home with $100 while halfback Kel Sheather, second-rower Justin Bleakley and twin front-rowers Aidan and Lachlan Kennedy also played well.

Bleakley finished the game with a double while Jordan Sly, Lachlan Kennedy and Sheather also scored tries.

"It was a very polished performance from the boys and Dane cut them to pieces up the middle,” Andrews said.

"They (Fairfield) had a fair few Polynesian boys and were a lot bigger than us but once we put it all together we kept going.

"Kel was really good and he scored a 100m try after a 90m effort from Justin Bleakley.

"These kids are all really modest but a lot of them will play first grade (NRRRL) next season.

"Some of them have been looked at by NRL clubs and could pop up somewhere in the future.”

The game will be shown on Fox Sports at 7am on September 10.