Woodlawn and Patrician Brothers after their Catholic Cup game on Tuesday.
Sport

Woodlawn wins Catholic Cup clash

3rd Jul 2019 12:47 PM
ST John's College, Woodlawn's open rugby league team are celebrating after defeating Patrician Brothers Fairfield 30-14 on their home ground in the Round 16 of the Catholic Cup yesterday.

As the Viking clap erupted from the hundreds of Woodlawn students lining the field, both teams made the most of a wet and muddy track to play an exciting and expansive game of rugby league.

Coach, Simon Andrews, said he was very impressed with his teams composure and their ability to execute a game plan.

"The side came up against a very physical Patrician Brothers side but our side definitely won the physical battle in the middle and had too much class on the edges,” Andrews said.

Woodlawn opened the scoring with a beautiful in and away from Dominic Lisetto, Fairfield then scored next with a dummy half try.

They then secured two more tries to go into the second half leading 14-6.

Powerful play from Simon Pratt and Ethan Mumford enabled the Woodlawn side to get out to a 30-6 lead, before some late tries to Fairfield.

"Woodlawn played exceptionally well as a team but there were a few standouts.” Andrews said.

"Simon Pratt was a pillar of strength in the middle with a bruising defence and tough carries, while Ethan Mumford scored a hat trick of tries with them all being long distance efforts.”

The Catholic Cup competition will continue in Term 3 when the team travels down to Sydney to compete in a round robin event where the final eight sides will compete for the title of the best open rugby league side from a Catholic school in NSW.

Lismore Northern Star

