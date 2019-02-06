Woodlawn defeats rivals to finally claim prized shield

VICTORIOUS: The St John's College Woodlawn First XI cricket team that won the CCC state title and the Downie Shield.

ST John's College Woodlawn's cricket team has brought home the Downie Shield for the first time after winning the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges title in Sydney.

The team had a four-wicket win over rival side St Gregory's College at Raby Oval, Campbelltown.

Woodlawn bowled St Gregory's out for 103 and then chased down the total, finishing 6-104 with captain Jack Cooper top scoring with 61 runs in the final.

The team will now go on to compete in the national all-schools tournament later this year.

There is no shortage of talent in the team with Cooper having played with the Gold Coast Dolphins in Queensland Premier Cricket this season.

"We stayed together as one and we came through off the back of our bowling and fielding,” Cooper said.

"The plan will stay the same from here and we should do well off the back of this performance.

"We were all really happy and excited, we did the college war cry in the middle of the wicket after the game.”

Vice-captain Caelan Maladay is one of the leading bowlers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket and has been one of the best players for competition leaders Lennox Head.

He took five wickets in the Downie Shield semi-final before taking another two in the final.

"We heard a big cheer from the sideline and we were all pretty happy considering we'd played St Gregory's three times and never beaten them,” Maladay said.

"It was a really good feeling. Everyone got involved and we all got around each other in the field.

"I think we can win (the all-schools comptition) this year, especially after losing to St Gregory's last year.”

Key players Henry Harris, James Fennamore and Zayd Thomas have all been playing in the top grade at Marist Brothers this season.

The Woodlawn team also comprised Josh Healy, Josh Ludwig, Tom Standish, Sam McLean, Alex Battese, Blake Davis and Nathan Bezrouchko.

"We've got team harmony here and the boys really share the workload,” Woodlawn coach Trevor Robb said.

"All the bowlers took wickets in the final and that's been a key to our game. If we can keep this team together it will be fantastic.”