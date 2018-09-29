Woodlawn boys state champs

ST JOHN'S College Woodlawn's under-15 rugby union sevens team has been crowned state champion after an undefeated run in the NSW titles at Waratah Oval in Newcastle on Tuesday.

The team included Jack Elmore, Kyle Maluta, Jye Davis, Harry Sivewright, Cooper Love, Riley Cox, Ryan Walton, Blake Davis, Gabe Taylor, Marco Andonov and Jake Coleman.

They qualified for the finals after impressive performances at carnivals held at Woodlawn College and Byron Bay earlier this term.

In the pool games the U15 team defeated Alstonville High School 14-5, St John's College Dubbo 17-12 and easily accounted for Narrabeen Sports High School winning 38-12.

In the semi-final they played St Edwards College Gosford which they defeated 19-12.

Despite their initial concerns of having to play the talented Hills Sports High School team, they prepared well taking a positive attitude into the game knowing they had earned the right to challenge for the title.

The Hills team scored from the kick-off but Woodlawn hit back with a great try to Harry Sivewright who showed great speed to run around the opposition and score under the posts.

Hills Sports High scored shortly afterwards but the Woodlawn team began to sense they had their oppositions measure and went wide again resulting in a second try to Harry Sivewright which he converted for a half-time score of 14-all.

Early in the second half a Hills player was sin binned for a shoulder charge which Woodlawn quickly took advantage of and Blake Davis scored out wide to put them in front for the first time in the game.

A second try again scored out wide by Jake Coleman shortly afterwards increased the lead to 10 points and a win looked a real possibility.

A dangerous tackle on the smallest player on the filed Cooper Love stopped the game for some time while he received medical attention.

Play resumed with a penalty to Woodlawn and with only two minutes remaining in the game, Hills Sports High were unable to score resulting in a memorable win to Woodlawn.

Players to stand out were Harry Sivewright who scored five tries on the day including two exceptional tries in the final, captain Ryan Wolton who was outstanding in both attack and defence and led by example.

Riley Cox was responsible for securing opposition ball at the breakdown as well as showing skill in attack and was unlucky to have a try disallowed in the final.

Blake Davis and Jake Coleman were always dangerous in attack while Gabe Taylor and Jye Davis showed great speed in attack and defended well.