Woodenbong's fantastic footy fanatic

WHEN it comes to football, Katelyn Grimmett loves it so much she plays as many codes as she can.

No matter if it's touch, sevens rugby, soccer or futsal, the 17-year-old Woodenbong Central School student is a passionate player who punches well above her weight.

She represented Australia in winning in rugby sevens in New Zealand last year and will head to the United States to play futsal in July.

"I'm representing Australia in California, competing at the US national futsal championships against various other countries,” she said.

"For touch state of origin, I'm representing Queensland in June at Coffs Harbour (where) we can get selected to represent Australia.”

While sport is Grimmett's first love, she said it was important to keep a balanced life.

"I hope to go to Bond University next year,” she said this week.

"I'd like to do a psychology degree and have a career teaching horse riding for rehabilitation.”

Meanwhile, Grimmett spends six hours a week training with teams as well as individual training sessions ahead of her futsal trip to California.

"It's going to be challenging as the team is made up of girls from all over Australia,” she said.

"We have a lot of the training to do when get over there, as the team has not played together before.”

Katelyn Grimmett, 17, practising touch football with her Woodenbong Central School team at Hepburn Park, Lismore. Alison Paterson

A modest athlete, Grimmett said she would never have succeeded without a stellar group of supporters including her parents, school and community.

"I'd never have achieved the things I have without these incredible people,” she said.

"My achievements haven't come from my efforts alone, they've come from my family and the community, the opportunities I've been given along with the love and support.”

Grimmett said rural athletes developed a sense of hard work and determination.

"While we may not have synthetic athletics tracks, heated pools or the most advanced training areas or a gym, we do have a running track and a pool and we learn to appreciate what we do have,” she said.

"This is where country kids, I believe, benefit as there comes a point where hard work and persistence beats natural talent.

"I'm certainly proud of where I come from and the places that have made me the person I am.”