Woodenbong bushfire threat

AIR ATTACK: Depending on need and visibility, the NSW Rural Fire Service may call in air tankers to assist ground crews to maintain containment lines and protect life and property. NSW Rural Fire Service

WOODENBONG residents have been advised to leave early as out-of-control bushfires are expected to threaten the township with severe conditions stymieing fire-fighter efforts.

People in the Dairy Flat, Unumgar and Grenvilla areas are advised to monitor the Rural Fire Service FiresNearMe app as smoke continues to blanket the region.

On Friday emergency services door-knocked homes and businesses overnight to encourage people to warn them about the high chance of fire reaching the town.

Woodenbong is isolated as Mt Lindsay Rd is closed to Boonah-Rathdowney up north and Summerland Way is closed south to Gradys Creek Rd.

An RFS spokeswoman said they are currently assessing the possibility of fire-bombing aircraft being deployed to support ground crews who are putting in containment lines.

"It's a dynamic fire situation, we expect to have 20 to 30 firefighters out there today in the vicinity with 10 fire trucks, supported by heavy plant and some water bombing aircraft depending on the smoke and visibility,” she said.

Overnight minimal fire crews were on duty and now more firefighters were now on their way to the Border trail fires which has burned around 7,000ha.

She said fire-fighters from RFS, a Fire & Rescue strike team and State Forest personnel are working together to combat the fires.

"There's a hell of a lot of fire in that landscape, yesterday the fire crossed Summerland Way south of Dairy Flat and it is burning in the Unumgar State Forest, and continues to burn on the northern side of Summerland Way and Mt Lindsay Road, burning in an easterly direction along the NSW and Queensland boarder.

"There's a lot of falling timber along these roads which are currently closed,” she said.

"If people don't need to travel then stay off the roads in all the bushfire areas.”

While Woodenbong has some dependable spaces, the RFS warn is it is vital that anyone who does not leave must be prepared for the mental, physical and emotional challenges involved if they stay to defend their property.

RFS Border Trail Fire / Woodenbong Current Situation AT 5:56AM Sunday

A fire is burning in the Woodenbong area. Fire activity remains active across the fireground, specially in the east.

The fire is burning in the Dairy Flat area towards Unumgar.

The fire is moving in a south easterly direction towards Summerland Way. Spotting has been recorded ahead of the firefront.

The Summerland Way is closed in the Mount Lindesay area. Stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.

The fire is also burning towards Grahams Creek Road.

The fire is predicted to reach the township of Woodenbong today.

Advice

If you are in the area of Woodenbong and your plan is to leave, leave now in a southerly direction towards Urbenville. Monitor conditions.

If you are in the area of Dairy Flat, Hilderbrands Road and Unumgar, monitor conditions.

Take advice from from firefighters in the area, particularly for residents in the Grahams Creek Road area.

An emergency warning has been issued for residents in the Mount Lindesay area, on the Queensland side of the border. For more details visit the QFES website https://newsroom.psba.qld.gov.au/.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas, well away from bushland.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/neighbourhood-safer-places.

Avoid bushland areas.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

Other Information