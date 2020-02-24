Menu
WOODBURN WOLVES: The family-friendly Woodburn Wolves Football Club is calling on anyone keen to give the game a go to get involved in 2020. The club is very keen to encourage girls and women of all ages and skill levels to join in.
Sport

Woodburn Wolves call for new pack members

Alison Paterson
24th Feb 2020 10:12 AM
THE Woodburn Wolves might have one of the fiercest names in soccer but the family friendly club also has a reputation for being one of the most fun, enthusiastic and supportive of its players, supporters and officials.

Club spokeswoman Louise Wicks said the club was very supportive of female players of all ages and skill levels who want to play the beautiful game.

Wicks said no matter how young or young at heart women are. or their level of ability, they are very welcome to come along and join in.

“It would be incredible to see the female participation levels at our club increase even more so from last year, she said.

“This year we have the option for all grades for Miniroo girls teams.”

Wicks said the WWFC was predicting the Junior Competitive Girls teams will be very popular in 2020.

Wicks said the club offers a positive and supportive sporting environment across all age levels from beginner youngsters through to senior men’s and women’s teams.

She said they club encourages respect, enthusiasm, teamwork and fun on and off the field.

The club was also inviting new and returning players to being a friend along and experience the excitement of belong to a small club with a massive heart, she said.

Formed in 1982, the club which wears a distinctive red and yellow jersey and introduced a women’s team in 1985.

More information Woodburn Wolves Football Club on Facebook or via woodburnwolves@ffnc.net.au.

Lismore Northern Star

