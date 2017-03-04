Woodburn riverside masterplan on exhibition

Plans for the Woodburn Riverside area to be upgraded.

WOODBURN Riverside Park is about to get a total makeover to help make it attractive to passing motorists post-bypass.

A masterplan currently on exhibition with Richmond Valley Council will see a number of changes taking place, if approved.

Planned changes include:

New multi-use community building

New playground and central hub area

Village green and memorial spaces

Waterfront improvements

Streetscaping

Woodburn Riverside Festival co-ordinator Pam Bellingham is generally pleased with the plans.

"They have (put in) a lot of green space which we wanted,” she said.

"Eventually we would love to see a cycle or walk way from Coraki Road right past the Woodburn Hall and down to the end of town.”

The one concern Mrs Bellingham expressed was what would happen to the mural on the side of the old ferryman's cottage which is earmarked to be removed and a new multi-purpose hall built.

"The mural needs to be preserved but not sure how they will do that,” she said.

It is estimated 5,000 vehicles travel the Pacific Highway through Woodburn every day and this will be expected to halve once the bypass is open.

Plans for the streetscaping include creating alfresco dining areas, replacing pathways and adding soft landscaping.

A meeting will be held for residents this Monday, March 6 at 5pm at the CWA Hall to discuss the plan.