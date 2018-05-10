Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Lantern Parade will end at The Quad in a winter Wonderland this year.
Lismore Lantern Parade will end at The Quad in a winter Wonderland this year. Cathy Adams
News

Wonderland replaces garden at Lantern Parade

by Sophie Moeller
10th May 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS going to be the "Great Garden" but now we will have a Wonderland instead.

Losing $23,000 due to the non-availability of Oakes Oval for this year's Lantern Parade wasn't what organiser, Jyllie Jackson's wanted but it's "going to be beautiful" all the same, she says.

This year, the parade, which usually stages a spectacular performance at the finale of the parade in Oakes Oval, will end in The Quad surrounded by lights, wonder and fairies.

The winter Wonderand will take place amongst trees festooned with lights and around a fire pit where families can put down picnic blankets in a coming together of the community.

The message from Jyllie was: "Dress up magically and bring your dancing shoes".

"We're going to have a dance floor in The Con where you can come to dance your booty off," she said.

The other key message, however, was: "Stallholders please come forward".

"We have quite a few food stalls already lined up but we need more arts and craft and activity stations," Jyllie said.

She said she was over the initial disappointment she felt when she found out in March her plan for "The Great Garden" theme for Lismore was not going to be possible due to delays in the oval construction. As there will be no ticket sales, the parade would be dependent on donations to fund the event.

"I had a complete plan which we've had to shelve but we've just had to shift our thinking to wonder instead and focus on the parade. The parade makes people happy; it lights up their lives. It is also part of Lismore and has become a symbol of our resilience.

"Everybody can be part of the the Lismore Lantern Parade. It brings us together."

lismore lantern parade northern rivers events the quad wonderland
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman, 81, savagely mauled by dog at G'bah

    Woman, 81, savagely mauled by dog at G'bah

    Crime THE dog's owner said "sorry I have to go" before fleeing, leaving the woman badly hurt on the ground. Now she's in hospital and facing serious surgery.

    • 10th May 2018 8:39 AM
    'Six Million Dollar Man' arrested, stolen items recovered

    'Six Million Dollar Man' arrested, stolen items recovered

    Crime PHOTOS: Have police found your stolen items?

    • 10th May 2018 8:07 AM
    Woman in court over fire which destroyed business

    premium_icon Woman in court over fire which destroyed business

    News The 37-year-old was a casual employee at the time of the blaze

    Are regional airlines being priced out of existence?

    premium_icon Are regional airlines being priced out of existence?

    Business Airline claims "grandiose spending" is threatening services

    Local Partners