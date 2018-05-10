Wonderland replaces garden at Lantern Parade

Lismore Lantern Parade will end at The Quad in a winter Wonderland this year.

Cathy Adams

IT WAS going to be the "Great Garden" but now we will have a Wonderland instead.

Losing $23,000 due to the non-availability of Oakes Oval for this year's Lantern Parade wasn't what organiser, Jyllie Jackson's wanted but it's "going to be beautiful" all the same, she says.

This year, the parade, which usually stages a spectacular performance at the finale of the parade in Oakes Oval, will end in The Quad surrounded by lights, wonder and fairies.

The winter Wonderand will take place amongst trees festooned with lights and around a fire pit where families can put down picnic blankets in a coming together of the community.

The message from Jyllie was: "Dress up magically and bring your dancing shoes".

"We're going to have a dance floor in The Con where you can come to dance your booty off," she said.

The other key message, however, was: "Stallholders please come forward".

"We have quite a few food stalls already lined up but we need more arts and craft and activity stations," Jyllie said.

She said she was over the initial disappointment she felt when she found out in March her plan for "The Great Garden" theme for Lismore was not going to be possible due to delays in the oval construction. As there will be no ticket sales, the parade would be dependent on donations to fund the event.

"I had a complete plan which we've had to shelve but we've just had to shift our thinking to wonder instead and focus on the parade. The parade makes people happy; it lights up their lives. It is also part of Lismore and has become a symbol of our resilience.

"Everybody can be part of the the Lismore Lantern Parade. It brings us together."