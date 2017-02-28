25°
Wonderful mother and loving nan will be missed

Samantha Elley
| 28th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
Bundjalung Elder Aunty Bertha Kapeen at The Lismore Showgrounds for the Naidoc Celebration Day. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star
Bundjalung Elder Aunty Bertha Kapeen at The Lismore Showgrounds for the Naidoc Celebration Day. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

HAVING lived a full and worthwhile life is how Aunty Bertha Kapeen will be remembered.

The Bundjalung elder passed away over the weekend leaving behind a legacy that showed a life of fighting for the rights of her people.

Only last year she was part of the Bundjalung Ballina Grandmothers Against Removals where she had reported a story new born babies being taken from their mothers while still in hospital.

"She did so much for the community," daughter Thelma Kapeen said.

Born and raised on Cabbage Tree Island to Robert Bolt in 1935, she was one of 13 children.

In 1955 she married David Kapeen at St Mary's Anglican church in Ballina and they had eight children.

"She became the first Aboriginal post-mistress on Cabbage Tree Island, until it closed down," Thelma said.

"She was always busy working, coming home and looking after eight kids (four boys and four girls) and her three grand-daughters."

Aunty Bertha's heart was full of love, not only for her own children but that of her community.

She was intricately involved in the opening of the Aboriginal Child and Family Centre at Porter Park in 2013.

 

 

MILESTONE: Turning the sod for the new Ballina Aboriginal and Child Family Centre at Porter Park (from left) Aunty Julia Paden, Aunty Bertha Kapeen and Ballina's mayor Cr David Wright. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate
MILESTONE: Turning the sod for the new Ballina Aboriginal and Child Family Centre at Porter Park (from left) Aunty Julia Paden, Aunty Bertha Kapeen and Ballina's mayor Cr David Wright. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

"She was also a life member of the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG)," Thelma said.

Aunty Bertha had a creative side to her and belonged to the Saltwater Women's art group where she painted, did weaving and also tie-dyeing.

Not only that but she had also written two books.

The first was a children's book called Henry the Mullet which she would often read at NAIDOC celebrations to little ones.

The second book, according to Thelma, was called Werouwana and was all about her 20 or so years with the AECG.

Facebook tributes have described her as a wonderful nan and a strong and remarkable woman who will be missed deeply.

"She was the most wonderful mother that anyone could have," Thelma said.

With 30 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren (her first great-great grandchild is expected in September) and a wide network of family and friends, her farewell service at St Mary's Anglican church, where she got married, is promising to be a very large affair.

