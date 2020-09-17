‘Wonderful’ facility new provides opportunities

Momentum staff, Empower participants and Tweed Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry gathered to officially launch the new program (left to right) Amanda, Trinity, Vanessa Riggs, Chris Cherry, Virginia Walker

TWEED deputy mayor Chris Cherry has officially opened the new centre in Corporation Circuit where the Empower program will be held in Tweed Heads.

The Empower program by Momentum Collective is designed to help people with disabilities to build life skills through practical hands on activities.

Vanessa Riggs, Community Support Manager with Momentum said Empower was unique in how it tailored the activities to the needs of the participants.

"Our program puts the needs of participants first and tailors activities to the goals and aspirations of individuals. The great thing about the NDIS is that people living with disabilities are now able to choose their supports and activities," she said.

"Empower is all about responding to the choices people make and assisting them to realise goals, have a sense of value and belonging and also have some fun along the way."

Local resident and Empower participant Debbie said that the new space would be a major boost to the program.

"We want to thank the staff for putting everything together in this new space. It is wonderful to have a new place to do our activities. I love coming here to learn new things and catch up with my friends."

With the centre newly opened, the Empower program is open to help more people with disabilities improve their quality of life.

"We tailor our activities to meet your needs and skill level. Whether you are looking to be more fit and healthy, get into the workforce or simply meet people and share your interests, we will make that happen."