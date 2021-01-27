‘Wonderful advocate’ awarded prestigious volunteer accolade

Stuart Holm was recognised as Richmond Valley Council's volunteer of the year at their Australia Day 2021 ceremony. (Credit: Adam Daunt)

A man described as a 'wonderful advocate' for the town of Coraki has been recognised as Richmond Valley Council's volunteer of the year.

Stuart Holm has spent the past two years volunteering with the State Emergency Services which earned him a commendation from the NSW premier for his efforts during the 2019-20 bushfires.

Mr Holm said the desire to make life better for others was the main reason he volunteered his time.

"It's a bit of a life thing, I've always volunteered since I was 16 … whatever needs to be done I'll just go and do it," he said.

"I think it's a humanity … it's a need to see people better off wherever they are."

Stuart Holm has received a service medal from Defence and a commendation from the NSW Premier for his contributions during the bushfires. (Credit: Adam Daunt)

Mr Holm got involved with the SES after a suggestion from his wife, Jodie, to give the local branch a hand.

"I was already working overseas teaching trades to people in Papua New Guinea, so I am doing all this … and my wife sais "would you like to join the SES? I volunteered you" but I love it, I just love it," he said.

Mr Holm said he hoped to see more people volunteering especially with the SES needing more numbers to help provide their services to the community.

"We do find it a little sad that we don't have more numbers, given so many people want our services … but we had the fires and you saw the reaction for the RFS and the massive respect they got, the same will happen in the next flood for the SES," he said.

"It's not about doing their bit, it's about people feeling that they've done their bit … and that's a totally different thing."