Surf brand creates fashion with an environmental benefit

JASMINE BURKE
| 29th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE: Byron Bay model Montana Lower sporting Salt Gypsy women's surf wear.
ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE: Byron Bay model Montana Lower sporting Salt Gypsy women's surf wear. Carly Brown

A BYRON Bay surfwear brand's use of a 'wonder' material is ticking "all the boxes".

Salt Gypsy Founder Danielle Clayton said her brand has adopted quality surf wear with a minimal environmental impact.

"My ideal women's surf company just hasn't existed," Ms Clayton said.

"I'm working towards creating a brand I wish that did."

After managing production in Bali for two years, Ms Clayton said she "hand-braked the whole business" after it was clear she "wasn't producing the best quality products".

After re-establishing the brand's supply chain, Salt Gypsy now uses 100% regenerated nylon yarn made from pre and post consumer waste materials: ghost fishing nets, plastic ocean waste, carpet offcuts, plastic waste and textile offcuts, which are mixed with Italian lycra.

That is, waste that would otherwise be dumped in landfills or abandoned in nature with big environmental problems.

"The sustainable fabric is longer lasting and more durable than average, the re-purposed nylon has the same characteristics as virgin raw material. The products are also UPF 50+," Ms Clayton said.

The Salt Gypsy collection features surf leggings, a series of turtle-neck rash guards, high-waisted bottoms as well as casual tees and tanks.

"I think people are starting to not just be aware of the sustainable fabrics available and wearing the garments, but are starting to demand or expect their favourite brands to be using this kind of material," she said.

For every 10,000 tons of ECONYLÂ® caprolactam (the raw material used), environmental benefits include:

- Elimination of 12.6 thousand tonnes of waste

- Saved 70 thousand barrels of crude oil

- Avoided 42 thousand tons of CO2 equivalent emissions

- Saved 865 thousand GJ on total process energy

Salt Gypsy is now R-Certified; offsetting the energy consumption of its manufacturing and donating it to energy projects in Northern NSW.

Ms Clayton said she was a big advocate for driving the industry standard in a more sustainable direction.

Clayton started the label through her blog in 2012 , following a long-standing job in sales with Billabong.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay fashion northern rivers business northern rivers environment surf

