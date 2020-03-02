Women’s teams over the hoop

MORE WOMEN ON COURT: A 34 per cent rise in women athletes has seen Lismore Basketball Association player numbers shoot through the roof thanks to the reinvigorated women's Thursday night league with teams including Rainbow Snatchers (light green) and the Allsorts (dark green). Photo: Alison Paterson

THE sound of a basketball pounding down the court is drowned out by the shouts of team members as players jockey for position in the key.

As a player shoots for the hoop, there’s a sudden stillness as all eyes follow the ball’s arc, then the court erupts as groans of despair or wild cheering, depending on the player, indicates a successful two-point shot.

Referee Len Ward raises his hand and signals to the match official the latest score.

At Lismore Basketball Stadium, it’s Thursday night and this means the fast and furious women’s competition is in full swing.

The benches are lined with girls and women with family, friends and supporters there to watch the action.

Player Elisa Brownhill was part of the competition’s reignition in 2019.

She’s thrilled the women’s competition helped spark a 34 per cent rise in females playing the sport in 2019 – and boosted the Lismore Basketball Association to increase it’s total player numbers by a whopping 53 per cent overall in the same year.

Brownhill said the women’s competition is very social and lots of fun.

“We’d love to have even more players in the competition and everyone is welcome,” she said.

LBA life member Angela Richardson said the women’s competition has been fantastic for players and the club.

“We had a meeting with Basketball NSW last year and Elisa came up with a plan of pushing up the women's comp,” she said.

“It’s seen growth through young girls, teenagers and women which is great.”

Richardson said the club is also delighted with the increase of youngsters playing the game thanks to the Active Kids Vouchers, with 212 kids electing to use them at LBA.

Richardson said in 2019 the LBA had nearly 400 players registered.

“We had 397 players which was up from 306 in 2018 and 185 the year before,” she said.

“Lismore Basketball has games running four nights a week, rep training across seven days a week and we are happy to see new or returning players of any age and skill level come in and join any time.”

More information https://www.facebook.com/LismoreStorm/