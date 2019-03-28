Women's hoop dreams scores interest with players

HOOP DREAMS: The Lismore Women's Basketball Competition is being revised by Elisa Brownhill (far tight) with keen players L-R Angela Richardson, Jahli Eves and Nadine Chandler.

AFTER five years in the wilderness, a competitive women's basketball league is back in Lismore.

Thanks to the relentless passion for the sport by Elisa Brownhill, nearly 60 women have indicated they are keen to be part of teams racing up and down the courts at Lismore Basketball Stadium.

Lismore Women's Basketball Competition:

Brownhill, 39, said after the former women's competition folded five years ago, she decided to follow her passion and did a social media call-out

"I've been playing since I was 12, I pretty much played non-stop until the five years when I had my daughter Drew," she said.

"I wanted to get back into exercising and socialising and decided no-one else would get it up and running and the response has been fantastic."

And having recently finished her masters in osteopathy, Brownhill created a Facebook page and was soon fielding dozens of enquiries from potential players.

"The Facebook site has already had 50 women join up and I hope we get at least 40 women register for at leasts four teams." she said.

"We are also holding some 'come and have a go sessions' and if you are not already part of a group who wants to form a team, we can match you up with one."

Brownhill said she's really stoked that there's been such an immediate and positive response.

On Wednesday night at the Lismore Basketball Stadium, Brownhill was joined by her friends and fellow players Angela Richardson, Nadine Chandler and Jahli Eves.

She said any women interested should come down and have a go at the scrimmage sessions and meet other players.

"Potential players are welcome to come down to stadium for on Thursday nights of March 28, April 4 and 11 from 6.30pm to 7.30 pm for a $5 scrimmage (squad practice)," she said.

"If it's been a while since you've played then even a better reason to come down and practice before the competition starts in Term 2."

Brownhill said all women over 14 years are able to play, although those aged 14 to 16 will need parental permission.

"I hope we get lots of women joining," she said.

"We want to get a really good, fun competition going for Thursday nights."

More information at the Lismore Women's Basketball Competition on Facebook.