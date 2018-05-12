Women who work in hospitality and tourism are paid less than their male counterparts.

A SOUTHERN Cross University Associate Professor has led a study which found women working in hospitality and tourism are worse off than their male counterparts.

The study, led by SCU's Associate Professor Michael Kortt from the School of Business and Tourism found women in tourism earn 8.5 per cent less, and woman in hospitality earn 7.5 per cent less than men.

The study used data from the national Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia survey and has been published in the journal Tourism Analysis.

While similar studies have taken place before in Europe and the US, Professor Kortt said Australian research would help to spark change on our shores.

"Of course this topic has been quite prevalent in the media in recent times, over the last 12 to 18 months,” he said.

"I was doing some work, generally, in this area.

"We couldn't find, to the best of our knowledge, any work that had (examined) this for Australia.”

Researchers found, in general, Australian women were similarly affected by the pay gap to those in Europe and the US.

That's after researchers took into account a number of factors that already leave women behind in terms of education and experience: namely, time spent on maternity leave and child rearing.

"Even after controlling for these factors, our results indicate that female employees still incur a wage penalty,” he said.

"It appears that women may face discrimination in the tourism and hospitality labour market.”

Given the contribution hospitality and tourism have on the economies of regions like the Northern Rivers, he said it was important to break down the reasons for that gap.

"It's Australian data so it gives us a very specific insight into the Australian situation,” Professor Kortt said.

"It opens up a dialogue and discussion.

"It leaves us with the possibility that there may be discrimination, but there may be other factors.”

If the pay gap is the result of gender discrimination, he said this sort of research could help to address it.

"Work in the policy space needs to ensure there are no discriminatory hiring practices, and employees are provided with flexible work arrangements and opportunities for career development and advancement,” he said.

United Voice's Liquor and Hospitality division secretary Tara Moriarty said something needed to be done to help women find their way into leadership roles in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

"The unfortunate reality of these industries is that while the majority of the workforce is female, the majority of management is male,” Ms Moriarty said.

"This reflects a clear and unacceptable gender divide.

"The industry needs to get real.

"It needs to become conscious of it biases and promote women into leadership positions.”