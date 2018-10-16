Woman who kicked nurse 'too dangerous' to release: Police

POLICE spent hours talking the woman down from the scaffolding of Lismore Base Hospital. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

A LISMORE mental health clinic has refused to admit a young Lismore woman who allegedly kicked a nurse in the knee cap after threatening suicide last week, a court has heard.

Now a Lismore magistrate has requested "in the highest terms" the unit reconsider admitting Greta Maree Eno, 21, after a police prosecutor said it was "too dangerous" to release her into the community.

Eno faced Lismore Local Court on Monday via video link from Grafton prison, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault police and intimidate police.

She has been in custody since Wednesday last week when police efforts to assist her getting treatment at Lismore Base Hospital ended in violence.

Last Monday Eno allegedly scaled the to 8th floor of Lismore Base Hospital via external scaffolding, where police negotiators spent hours trying to talk her down, and she was eventally admitted to hospital. She then allegedly kicked a nurse to the knee cap while receiving treatment.

On Wednesday morning she allegedly punched a police officer without warning several times and threatened to cut his throat after being arrested and again taken to Lismore Hospital for treatment.

In court yesterday a police prosecutor urged Magistrate Jeff Linden to keep Eno in custody for the protection of herself and others.

Sergeant Ferreira said there were "great fears" about the safety of police, the public, and Eno herself if she was released.

"She presents too great a risk to all stakeholders in regard to her self-harm," Sergent Ferreira said.

"We've had ongoing communications with the Health Service relating to ongoing management of Miss Eno.

"The trouble is there's no treatment plan."

"At the end of the day she will be left with no support in the community."

Magistrate Jeff Linden said he couldn't understand why the mental health unit couldn't take Eno.

"She should be in hospital but they don't want her there," he noted.

Under Section 33 of the Mental Health Act, he again referred Eno to the Lismore mental health clinic for assessment.

"I request in the highest terms she be admitted to the clinic," he said.

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

Young people aged 5 to 25 years can call Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.