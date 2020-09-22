Women wanting to bend it like Beckham, Kick-on is here

KICKING ON: After going through a 2019 Northern Rivers eight-week Kick On For Women soccer clinic, these players are ready to enjoy the beautiful game.

A SOCCER program designed to get women playing the beautiful game is back on the Northern Rivers next month.

Northern NSW Football has announced the return of Kick-On for Women in October.

The introductory football program designed specifically for women who have never played before, or have not played for a long time, to fit into their busy lives while juggling work, study, family and social commitments.

Kick-On for Women will run during term four of the NSW school year from October to December at a number of proposed locations across northern NSW.

Born from the demand of mothers, sisters and female spectators wanting to be involved in the sport, the format is welcoming, supportive and fun.

With a commitment of just 45 minutes per week, after general office hours and during school terms, the program has a strong focus on inclusion and friendship.

It is run by accredited facilitators and provides participants the opportunity to spend time focusing on their fitness and wellbeing in a supportive environment.

The program is funded by a SportAus grant, allowing program fees to remain at $50 per participant per term.

NNSWF Kick-On for Women Project Officer Michelle Forbes said the program had plenty of benefits for women.

"Kick-On for Women is such an amazing program," she said.

"Any women who have an interest to learn and play football, regardless of their age, fitness level or experience, can do so with us."

Forbes said it's all about enjoyment and friendship in a welcoming, supportive environment.

"It's such a great way to get fit or stay fit and spend time with friends or make new ones," she said.

Having run for two terms prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the uptake in the program showed great promise with support from women throughout all locations.

The program has been featured as part of the National Government's Her Sport Her Way program and will roll out to other locations across Australia soon.

Get involved at:

Ballina

Mondays from 19/10/20 to 7/12/20, 6:30pm-7:15pm at Saunders Oval, cost: $50

Lismore

Wednesdays from 21/10/20 to 9/12/20, 6:30pm-7:15pm, Lismore Thistles Soccer Fields, 191 Military Rd, Lismore, cost: $50

For a full list of locations visit www.kickonforwomen.com.au