Women swing into golf for fun and fitness

WOMEN TO THE FORE: Lismore Workers Women's Golf Club are excited to invite females to their annual Learn to Play Golf Program, which includes times to suit working women.

WOMEN TO THE FORE: Lismore Workers Women's Golf Club are excited to invite females to their annual Learn to Play Golf Program, which includes times to suit working women. Supplied

GOLF fanatic Helen Lowe wants more women to pick up a club and find out how much fun and fitness this addictive game offers.

As ladies captain at Lismore Workers Women's Golf Club, Lowe said they are excited to invite females to their annual Learn to Play Golf Program.

Lowe said not only is golf a great social opportunity it is also great for your health and your heart.

"The program offers women of all levels, including learners, social players and those interested in competition a great way to meet new people, keep fit and take in the outdoors at the beautiful Lismore Golf Course,” she said.

"Now that daylight saving is here it is time to come out and join us and for the convenience of working women, the afternoons commence on Thursday 26th October, 2017 and run from 5.30pm until 6.30pm for three consecutive weeks.”

Lowe said complete beginners were very welcome as well as any lapsed players keen to get back on the green.

"These afternoons were such a success last year that Club Professional Peter Jaeger has offered to run them again,” she said.

"The instruction runs for one hour, the course is then available for you to try out your new skills by playing a few holes (and) Peter also offers clubs and equipment for those that do not have any.”

She said the LWC would love to see women of all ages and walks of life give the game a go.

"We are extending a warm welcome to all that attended last year and if you know of anyone interested in learning to play golf to bring them along,” she said.

"The course is in great condition and it is time to get into the swing of golf ".

Meanwhile, a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, suggested playing golf is likely to increase life expectancy by five years, help prevent chronic diseases and improve mental health.

The study showed the sport has physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages, genders and backgrounds.

Researchers reviewed 5000 studies into golf and well-being to build a comprehensive picture of the sport's health benefits, as well as its potential drawbacks.

It also found the game could help those who suffer chronic diseases including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, colon and breast cancer and stroke.

Lowe said committee members of the Lismore Women Golf Club will also be in attendance to offer encouragement support and friendship.

"Anyone wanting further information please contact Peter Jaeger on 6621 6016 or they can call me on 0409 626 131,” she said.