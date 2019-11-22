Women set for rugby league nines

Lizzy Ross on the run for Ballina against Northern United in an NRRRL women's rugby league game.

Lizzy Ross on the run for Ballina against Northern United in an NRRRL women's rugby league game. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

BALLINA will host the first round of the new women's nines rugby league competition at Kingsford Smith Park on Sunday.

Women have been part of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League competition for the past three years, playing a modified version of the game similar to Oztag.

A one-day event was held at Ballina last year to gauge interes after all 12 NRRRL clubs were able to field league tag sides.

Seven clubs will make the step up into full contact over the next month with four rounds.

The clubs are Ballina, Casino, Cudgen, Kyogle, Lower Clarence, Northern United and Tweed Coast.

Ballina and Northern United had teams 12 months ago and have a had start on the opposition.

The first round was scheduled to be played at Kyogle but was moved due to ongoing fires threats.

There will also be juniors games with Tweed Coast to host the second round at Les Burger Field, Cabarita on December 1.

Country Rugby League women's participation officer Kylie Hilder believes the nines are the perfect opportunity for new or returning players to get involved in the game and reach a higher level of playing.

"These nines are very important as it's the first step into the representative pathways,” Hilder said.

"Our nines are being used to identify girls for regional high performance academies (for Country Championships).”

"Our Country Rugby League Player of the Year, Takilele Katoa was discovered through the Women's Country Championships playing for the Riverina Bulls.

"This year alone, she went on to represent NSW Country in the Women's National Championships, the NSW Blues and the St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRLW competition.”

If you require more information about the competitions, please contact Kylie Hilder - khilder@crlnsw.com.au