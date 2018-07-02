Women savour new surface

Corinna Busse in action for Ballina against East Lismore in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey. Busse scored one of Ballina's four goals and was named player of the match.

ALL the Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey teams had a run on the new turf at Hepburn Park, Goon- ellabah, on Saturday.

Northern Star and Glee drew 2-all then Ballina beat East Lismore 4-0.

Star opened the scoring with Kate Marshall picking up a rebound from a penalty corner.

The initial shot was saved by Glee goalkeeper Eloise James.

Midway through the half Cassie Hughes scored for Glee by pushing the ball just inside the upright.

With Nella Bradford and Maddie Richie distributing the ball from midfield and Stacey McLennan defending well, it was not long before Glee scored its second goal, Hughes finding the net from sheer persistence in the circle.

Poor communication on penalty corners by Star's battery diminished their effectiveness and turned over possession.

But they eventually found the equaliser when Annalyce Bodley followed the ball into the circle and pushed it past the 'keeper.

Amanda Harmon and Tracey Makings covered a lot of ground and Leanne Albertini ran strongly.

In the other game, Ballina drew first blood when Kate Whiting scored after only four minutes.

They doubled the lead in the 23rd minute from a penalty corner when Corinna Busse passed to Sam Peiti, whose quick shot rattled the board.

Then, at the 30th minute, Corinna Busse carried the ball into the circle and scored with a reverse-stick shot to make it 3-0.

East Lismore's Janelle Pitman made several penetrating runs after receiving quality ball from deep defence.

Ballina completed a strong win when Cori Hardy scored in the 46th minute after multiple saves by East Lismore goalkeeper Abbey Harvey.