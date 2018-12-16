Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jade Hucman, 26, and Chloe Peterson, 27 who are prisoners at the Helana Jones Community Correctional Centre in Albion, were reported missing from the centre around 10pm.
Jade Hucman, 26, and Chloe Peterson, 27 who are prisoners at the Helana Jones Community Correctional Centre in Albion, were reported missing from the centre around 10pm.
Crime

Women prisoners flee facility

by Thomas Morgan
16th Dec 2018 10:00 AM

POLICE are hunting two prisoners who escaped from a correctional facility on Brisbane's inner-north on Saturday evening.

26-year-old Jade Hucman and 27-year-old Chloe Peterson were reported missing from the Helana Jones Community Correctional Centre in Albion at 10pm.

Police urged anyone with information on their whereabouts or any eyewitnesses to their escape to call authorities immediately.

"Jade is described as having a fair complexion, is about 163cm tall, is of a slim build with black hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on her right arm, right hand and right leg," a Police statement said.

"Chloe is described as having an olive complexion, is about 160cm tall, is of a large build with dark brown hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on both arms and her right leg," it said.

The Helena Jones Community Correctional Centre is described on the Corrective Services website as being "low-security," accommodating low-risk female prisoners.

More Stories

Show More
albion brisbane escape jail prisoners

Top Stories

    Are you old enough to be a fan?

    premium_icon Are you old enough to be a fan?

    Music DRAGON bring their UK Chart Toppers of the 1980s show to the Northern Rivers this month.

    • 16th Dec 2018 9:03 AM
    Highway work on hold over the Christmas break

    Highway work on hold over the Christmas break

    News Traffic conditions on highway upgrade might make things easier

    • 16th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
    Dami Im's a dream coming to Ballina

    premium_icon Dami Im's a dream coming to Ballina

    Music The Australian-Korean pop-star will bring her tour next year

    • 16th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
    Two-year project transforms Kyogle's main street

    premium_icon Two-year project transforms Kyogle's main street

    News "It will encourage more travellers to stop in, have a coffee”

    Local Partners