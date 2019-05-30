Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOWTIME: Women Like Us.
SHOWTIME: Women Like Us.
Entertainment

Women like us visit Dunoon

Javier Encalada
by
30th May 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANCIENT local wisdom dictates that if you haven't had a good bellylaugh with Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs recently, then your chakras are not really aligned.

So see this opportunity as a chance to get your spiritual well-being 'serviced' and head to Dunoon to see their hit show Women Like Us.

With more than 40 sold-out shows to their credit, the country girls and mothers have performed to packed houses from Brisbane's Sit Down Comedy Club to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Adelaide Fringe Festival.

Mandy Nolan said they had also taken their comedy stylings to halls, pubs, clubs and theatres in the country.

"No town is too small for us,” she said.

Women Like Us is a two-hour comedy show born a couple of years ago, when the friends decided they should hit the road together.

They eventually reached the conclusion it was because those women often didn't see their lives or their experiences reflected on the stage.

Ellen and Mandy realised that when they talked about housework, chickens, big undies, disappointment, resentment, sex when you're drunk, fit bits, yoga farts and being a menopausal woman dealing with teenage angst, everything just fell into place.

When deciding on a show title, Women Like Us just turned up, Mandy said.

"Our audiences love our shows because our lives are like theirs,” she said.

"We're not rarefied trophy wives.

"We're capable, overworked, overwhelmed and totally over it women. And because of sharing stories like that...women like us.”

"These are untold laugh-out-loud women's stories, smack bang centre stage.

With seven children and 35 years stage time between them, their "failure to parent” is the focus of their material, along with the beauty industry, getting older, getting fatter, strange surgeries, weird TV shows, obsessions, frustrations, and at the end of the day, who unpacks the dishwasher.

dunoon sports club ellen briggs mandy nolan whatson women like us
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Tinder hooks up with Splendour in the Grass

    premium_icon Tinder hooks up with Splendour in the Grass

    Whats On TINDER users coming to the festival will be able to add the Splendour badge to their profiles weeks before the music event.

    Who makes the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers?

    Who makes the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers?

    Business Here is your chance to let the world know your favourite shop

    • 30th May 2019 12:11 PM
    Pretty but problematic: trendy wedding plant a noxious weed

    premium_icon Pretty but problematic: trendy wedding plant a noxious weed

    Environment It's supremely photogenic, but is classed as a noxious weed

    New dining experience not just about the food

    premium_icon New dining experience not just about the food

    Business Yulli's is more than just another vegan restaurant