Women Like Us, the same but different

WOMEN Like Us, the hit comedy show by Northern Rivers comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs, has been touring around the country for more than four years, but now two new comedians are taking on the reins.

With more than 140 shows and after selling out venues around the country several times over the girls decided it was time to use their Women Like Us mojo and welcome new talent to their tribe.

Their upcoming show at the Ballina RSL features the cracking wits of Katrina Davidson and Jenny Wynter.

With 20 years of comedy experience, Davidson offers brilliant stories that keep the laughs flowing.

Heard across ABC radio in Queensland, she has headlined the best clubs in Australia and Canada.

She also co-produces the Ladies Comedy Nights in Brisbane and can be found at sea, not being dragged by trawling vessels but performing on P&O ships.

She’s shared the stage with some of the world’s best comics tackling relationships, observations and random events with equal passion.

A fellow middle aged mamma of mirth, Davison is joining the touring show.

Jenny Wynter is an award-winning comedian, cabaret star and writer who has performed throughout Australia, Canada and the USA.

Her awards include the ABC iView Pitch Perfect Award for her webseries Viking Mama, Best Variety Show at United Solo Festival in New York City, Excellence in Cabaret at Melbourne Fringe Festival, A Green Room Award Nomination for Best Cabaret Writing and the Ausmumpreneur Big Idea Award.

Her strengths are her powerful charisma and her incredible ability to improvise songs on the spot. Audiences are left stunned as she pens one of a kind love songs on the spot.

Women Like Us is stand up at its best, because both comedians are, like every woman, overworked, overwhelmed and over it.

At Ballina RSL on Friday, March 6. Doors 7pm with show at 8pm. Tickets are $35 at the club or online at womenlikeus.com.au or ballinarsl.com.au.