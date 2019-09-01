Women Like Us in Bonalbo

LAUGH: Comedians Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan are Women Like Us and will bring their hit show to the Bonalbo Bowling Club next month. You don't want to miss this.

COMEDIANS Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are Women Like Us, a touring comedy show that believes in making a difference to women's lives, not just through laughter, but in getting involved in local communities to raise spirits and encourage community engagement.

The ladies have teamed up with Kelly Foran from Friendly Faces Helping Hands and with funding from the Primary Health Network for drought relief, to give the community in Bonalbo a big belly laugh.

For just $20 attendees get a two hour comedy show, an inspirational speaker, a meal AND information about support services in their region from attending support groups!

So who are Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs?

These middle aged mouthy mamas of mirth performed at Adelaide Fringe Festival earlier this year to two sold-out shows and garnered two five-star reviews.

With seven children between them, the Byron Shire residents are as adept at delivering laughs as they are babies, and the two solo stand ups are renowned for their rapid fire stand up.

Briggs said the show is two hours of stand up, 60min a piece.

"We want our comedy to demystify a lot of the garbage that we're fed about being women,” she said.

"We tell everyday stories about our struggles, our failure to parent, the beauty industry, getting fatter, strange surgeries, obsessions, frustrations, and at the end of the day 'who unpacks the dishwasher'.”