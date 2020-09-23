Women Kick-On with return of introductory football program

NORTHERN NSW Football has announced the return of the much-loved Kick-On for Women across the North Coast and Far North Coast in October.

The introductory football program is designed specifically for women who have never played before, or have not played for a long time, as well as those more experienced players looking to join in the fun.

Kick-On for Women will run during Term 4 of the NSW school year from October to December at a number of proposed locations across northern NSW.

Born from the demand of mothers, sisters and female spectators wanting to be involved in the sport, the format is welcoming, supportive and fun.

With a commitment of just 45 minutes per week after general office hours and during school terms, the program has a strong focus on inclusion and friendship.

GET INVOLVED: Michelle Forbes pictured with some Kick On for Women participants.

NNSWF Head of Football Peter Haynes said Kick-On for Women encouraged women to become active, energised and connected.

“Women’s football is growing quickly so we need to do whatever we can to assist that growth and support the women’s game,” Haynes said.

“With northern NSW to play an important part in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with potential training hubs in Newcastle, Broadmeadow, Adamstown and Hamilton with Maitland, Cessnock, Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour acting as team base camps, now is the perfect time to become involved in women’s football.”

The program is run by accredited facilitators and provides participants the opportunity to spend time focusing on their fitness and wellbeing in a supportive environment.

Funded by an SportAus grant, program fees remain at just $50 per participant per term.

NNSWF Kick-On for Women Project Officer Michelle Forbes said the program had plenty of benefits for women.

“Kick-On for Women is such an amazing program. Any women who have an interest to learn and play football, regardless of their age, fitness level or experience, can do so with us,” Forbes said.

“It’s all about enjoyment and friendship in a welcoming, supportive environment.

“It’s such a great way to get fit or stay fit and spend time with friends or make new ones.”

Having run for two terms prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the uptake in the program showed great promise with support from women throughout all locations.

The program has been featured as part of the National Government’s Her Sport Her Way program and will roll out to other locations across Australia soon.

Local hub locations across the North Coast and Far North Coast are:

Nambucca Heads (Coffs Harbour): Mondays, Start Date: October 19, End Date: December 7 Time: 6:15pm-7:00pm, Venue: Coronation Park, Short Street, Nambucca Heads

South Grafton: Mondays, Start Date: October 19, End Date: December 9, Time: 6:30pm-7:15pm, Venue: Rushforth Park, Field 3A, 5 Skinner St, South Grafton

Ballina: Mondays, Start date: Start Date: October 19, End Date: December 7, Time: 6:30pm-7:15pm, Venue: Saunders Oval

Lismore: Wednesdays, Start Date: October 21, End Date: December 9, Time: 6:30pm-7:15pm, Venue: Lismore Thistles Soccer Fields, 191 Military Rd, Lismore

For a full list of locations visit kickonforwomen.com.au