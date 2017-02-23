Women involved in street fight, charged by police

File photo of Walker Street, Casino where a street fight between two women occurred.

A STREET fight in the Casino CBD has lead to two women being charged.

On Wednesday morning a meeting between a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman from Tabulam who know each other crossed paths on Walker Street.

They started arguing then both started punching each other.

Numerous people witnessed the incident and called police.

The women were separated by police; despite this they kept trying to fight each other.

As a result both women were charged.

They will both appear in Casino Local Court in March.