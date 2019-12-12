Women cash in on Melted Moments

Angela and Paul Grills, of Guyra, with Melted Moments. The horse is aiming for three straight wins at Ballina. Photo Gerard Walsh.

HE cost his quartet of Guyra owners just a thousand dollars each but Melted Moments has won the four women more than $207,000 in prizemoney.

Angela Grills, Belinda Lenehan, Wendy Jackson and Jenny Tierney will meet up at Guyra’s ‘top pub’ The Royal, today to watch the horse run at the Ballina Jockey Club TAB meeting.

Melted Moments has won 12 of his 70 starts, the son of Any Given Saturday has also run 17 placings and could make it another grand day for his owners.

“We just love him,” Grills said of the gelding who has drawn barrier two in the $22,000 Open Handicap (1300m).

“He just puts in all the time. A beautiful horse, tries all the time, has a big heart, never runs a bad race.”

That is backed up by his stats.

Not only has he won more than $200,000 from 12 race wins but he’s also run 17 placings.

Some of those placings have been in some big races such as a third in this year’s 1600m Quirindi Cup, second in a Moree Cup and fourth in an Armidale Cup.

Angela is also the wife of trainer Paul Grills. He sourced Melted Moments and trained him to many of his wins until he copped a 12 month disqualification six months ago.

So he sent Melted Moments to David Campbell at Grafton and Campbell has excelled, although he recently said Paul told him the gelding races well “this time of year”.

“This time two years ago he had five starts, won, had a second and three thirds,” Angela Grills said.

“Last year this time of year again he won and ran a second, third and fourth. He really turns up this time of year.”

Melted Moments has gone a little bit better this time of year, winning at Grafton, Ballina and Grafton at his last three starts.

The seven-race TAB meeting has been wedged in between a number of other meetings in the region over the past week or so and will be followed by a Murwillumbah meeting on Friday.

“It could have been a dangerous meeting for us in terms of the amount of local racing (in the Northern Rivers),” Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matt Bertram said.

“However it’s held up really well especially the Open Handicap.

“The Open is a really good race, well supported by local trainers as well South East Queensland stables. And we have some very handy jockeys riding as well.”