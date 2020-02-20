Menu
BOWLED OVER: Lismore City Bowling Club member Pat Clarke and Women’s Bowls Club secretary Sandra Thompson said the club offers a level playing field,
Sport

Women bowling men over in open competition

Alison Paterson
20th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
WHILE Bowls NSW seems to be slowly catching up with the rest of the country with its events being played as open gender, Lismore City Bowls Club is ahead of the game.

LCBC women’s club members reckon they offer a terrific environment which is supportive and inclusive.

Women’s Club secretary Sandra Thompson said although the women play with the men, they also play in their own competition on Tuesday and Thursdays.

“We also elected to be reserves in the men’s pennant which is played on a Saturday,” she said.

“It’s the first year we have been able to play men’s championships.”

Thompson together with members Pat Clarke, Janey Foundling and Joy Piper have nearly 90 years bowling experience between them, and she joked “the women in this club are superior, because without us they would not exist.”

“Our men members are happy to include us and we are happy to work together,” she said.

Foundling said the opportunity to play in an open competition means they can be more competitive.

“We have decided as a group of women that as soon as the non-gender (rule) came in, we would play if were good enough,” she said.

“I felt it was important for us to put ourselves forward and see if we can be selected because if we didn’t then we would miss out on an opportunity where we could all work together.”

Piper said open games also meant a good chance to pick up more tips and techniques.

According to club president Bob Johnson, the club benefits from welcoming members of all genders and ages.

He said the days of men saying they could not bear to beaten by a woman were well and truly over.

“Our bowling members, we have around 42 men and 23 women,” he said.

“The women bowlers here are really good, the last two or three years their pennant team has beaten our men’s.”

Johnson said anyone is welcome to join the family-friendly club with memership around $45 a year.

More information via 02 6621 5991.

