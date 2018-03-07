WOMEN: Be daring, authentic, strong and compassionate

A FORMER gladiator, an associate professor and the state's acting small business commissioner comprised a dynamic trio who spoke at the International Women's Day breakfast on Tuesday morning.

Beverly Carter who was known as Blade on Gladiators television show, was joined by Southern Cross University's Associate Professor Rachel Lynwood and Director, Advocacy for the Office of NSW Small Business, Kylie Bryden-Smith.

Around 170 people from across the Lismore business community attended the event held at City Hall on Tuesday morning, which was hosted by the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chamber president Deborah Benhayon welcomed everyone saying the breakfast was being held earlier than the usual March 8 date.

"So let's make this international women's week,” she said.

"The purpose for the breakfast is about saying we have an amazing community and taking a moment to come out and share with each other.”

The guest speakers all emphasised the importance of being true to oneself in order to succeed in life.

Ms Bryden-Smith, who spent a great deal of time in in Lismore working with the chamber and the business community to assist them dealing with the aftermath of red-tape and insurance issues after the 2017 flood, said she felt honoured and privileged to be part of the breakfast.

"If there is one thing you can be inspired to do, give it a go, you can make a difference,” she said.

"I think you can do anything if you really have the passion, drive, resilience and persistence.”

Ms Carter spoke about how vital it is to ensure you take care of yourself, to be authentic and true to your ideals in your career as well as your personal life.

"I hope people take away from today the importance of being themselves and not letting a work or a relationship situation define who they are,” she said.

"It would be great for us all to be ourselves and bring this to the work situation or the relationship and be who you are.”

Ass Prof Lynwood spoke about the importance of having an education system which honours people for who they are.

She said if educators truly want people to do well in the world then we need to connect with their well-being.

"We need to connect with students and if want people to do well in the world, then connecting with each other is a very fundamental part of that,” she said.

"We need to prepare students for the world as fellow human beings, in a way that is truly collaborative and truly collegial and with very strong values of decency, respect, caring and yes, love.”