Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass
Crime

Women arrested over supermarket assault

2nd Oct 2018 2:54 PM

TWO women were arrested after an incident in a local supermarket.

Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond Police District said police will allege that on Sunday a 27-year-old Casino woman and a juvenile spoke to a woman known to them in a Lismore supermarket.

The 27-year-old instructed the juvenile to assault the victim. The juvenile attacked the victim from behind, pulling her hair and pushing her into items in the store.

On Monday police attended a Casino address and arrested the 27-year-old. The 27-year-old resisted police efforts to restrain her.

The juvenile attended Casino Police Station and was also arrested. The 27-year-old was charged with assault and resisting police.

She was refused bail and will face Lismore Local Court today.

The juvenile was given conditional bail and will face Casino Childrens Court later this week. #LismoreCrime

assault lismore supermarket northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'You do f--- all': Shocking reason for triple-0 prank calls

    premium_icon 'You do f--- all': Shocking reason for triple-0 prank calls

    News THE Lismore man flicked a lit cigarette at officers when they tracked him down and then he allegedly called the emergency phone operators "lazy f---s".

    • 2nd Oct 2018 3:00 PM
    MISSING: Police ask for help to find William

    MISSING: Police ask for help to find William

    News Have you seen this missing man?

    Family's tribute to Ron Casey, Lismore's 'loveable larrikin'

    premium_icon Family's tribute to Ron Casey, Lismore's 'loveable larrikin'

    News Lismore-born sports, TV and radio presenter Ron Casey dead at 89

    Kyogle Show is on this weekend: Take a look back at the 70s

    premium_icon Kyogle Show is on this weekend: Take a look back at the 70s

    News Patrons are set for another cracking Kyogle Show

    • 2nd Oct 2018 3:49 PM

    Local Partners