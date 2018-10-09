Women and boys missing after house fire

Police are searching for two women and two boys after a house burned down in an alleged domestic incident.

DETECTIVES are searching for two women and two boys after a house was destroyed by fire in an alleged domestic-related incident in NSW's central west.

Two men armed with a shotgun, knife and an axe went to a home in Ootha, near Condobolin, about 5am on Tuesday and assaulted a 68-year-old male occupant and knocked him unconscious in a domestic-related incident, police said.

Police say when the man regained consciousness, the home had been destroyed by fire and the 68-year-old couldn't find the other occupants - two women, aged 71 and 41 and two boys, aged 11 and 14.

A police operation is under way to find the women and boys with officers holding "serious concerns" for their welfare, police said.

Detectives are also searching for the two men who they believe may be travelling to the Hunter Region or the Central Coast in a 1998 green Toyota four-wheel drive.

The 68-year-old man has been airlifted to Orange Base Hospital in a critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Do not report crime via NSW Police social media pages.