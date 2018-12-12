Women accused of poisoning four-year-old boy

TWO women will face court today charged over the alleged poisoning of a young child in NSW.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation after a four-year-old boy presented at hospital on October 11, suffering reduced consciousness and slurring his words.

Officers were told by doctors the boy had a restricted prescribed drug in his system, had previous upper limb fractures, and was severely underweight for his age.

Further, doctors advised the child had previous admissions to hospital with similar symptoms.

Detectives executed a search warrant at home in the Illawarra area on October 12 and seized an amount of prescription medications and other items relevant to the investigation.

Following further inquiries, a 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were arrested at Lake Illawarra Police Station on November 20.

The 30-year-old woman was charged with use poison so as to endanger life, and fail to provide for child cause danger of serious injury.

The 29-year-old woman was charged with fail to provide for child cause danger of serious injury.

Police will allege in court the child was drugged with prescription medication not prescribed to him on numerous occasions.

Both were granted strict conditional bail and are due to appear at Port Kembla Local Court today.

The boy is in the care of the Department of Family and Community Services.