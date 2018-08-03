Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Wombat attacks tradie in Bathurst
Pets & Animals

Wombat attacks tradie

3rd Aug 2018 1:32 PM

IF you were to rank dangerous Australian animals, wombats would rarely come to mind, if make an extended list at all.

But a tradie in New South Wales learned very quickly that the docile marsupial has plenty of bite.

In a two-minute clip video titled "When wombats attack!!!", the tradie captures his attempts to dodge and flee the animal.

The video starts with the wombat making a number of charges on the man who calls for the animal to leave him alone.

The tradie then flees, but the persistent wombat isn't done yet and continues to stalk him.

After more attempted strikes, the tradie uses a ladder to buffer himself from the advancing animal.

Slinking off into the shade, the wombat appears done. With the ordeal seemingly over, the tradie uses the opportunity to show the cut the wombat inflicted on his leg.
Slinking off into the shade, the wombat appears done. With the ordeal seemingly over, the tradie uses the opportunity to show the cut the wombat inflicted on his leg.

Slinking off into the shade, the wombat appears done. With the ordeal seemingly over, the tradie uses the opportunity to show the cut the wombat inflicted on his leg.

But the encounter isn't over and the wombat decides to make one final charge.

"I didn't realise wombats had such big ... teeth. Through the pants," the tradie says, again pointing the camera to the cut on his leg.

The fiery Bathurst encounter was shared to YouTube where it has been viewed close to 4,500 times.

animals attacks tradies australian animals editors picks wombats

Top Stories

    Why Q&A should be worried about visiting Lismore

    premium_icon Why Q&A should be worried about visiting Lismore

    News THE show's producer says he wants people to get involved. But he might get more than he's bargained for.

    • 3rd Aug 2018 1:30 PM
    How to tag a white shark, the ocean's greatest predator

    premium_icon How to tag a white shark, the ocean's greatest predator

    News VIDEO: 277 white sharks, 37 tiger sharks, 61 bull sharks tagged

    EXCLUSIVE: American buyer keen to snap up Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: American buyer keen to snap up Kimberley Kampers

    Business Investors could snap up assets and reignite production in Ballina

    Want to own your very own oasis? Now you can

    premium_icon Want to own your very own oasis? Now you can

    News Boutique retreat offers escape from daily grinds and business opps

    Local Partners