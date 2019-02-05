Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ricky Alan Horwell, 41, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after he hit a pedestrian on a Maroochydore crossing.
Ricky Alan Horwell, 41, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after he hit a pedestrian on a Maroochydore crossing.
Crime

Woman's skull fractured by 'inattentive' driver

Amber Hooker
by
5th Feb 2019 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has "given up" driving after his car ploughed into a woman, fracturing her skull, breaking her ribs and collarbone.

Ricky Alan Horwell told police when the light turned green, he looked left and swerved right to avoid seven others he saw on the pedestrian crossing on Cornmeal Pde and Horton Ave, Maroochydore.

In his effort to avoid them, Horwell struck an elderly woman with his car.

Horwell pleaded guilty on Monday to driving without due care and attention on January 11, about 9.30am.

 

A man pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after a woman he hit on Maroochydore pedestrian crossing on January 11 suffered serious injuries.
A man pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after a woman he hit on Maroochydore pedestrian crossing on January 11 suffered serious injuries.

Police prosecutor Stuart Lydford told the court the victim was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and treated for a broken collarbone, rib, fractured skull and a punctured lung.

Horwell, 41, told the court he had since "given up driving" after 20 years as a result, and organised other means of transport.

The court heard Horwell had limited traffic history and had never lost his licence.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said though the victim's injuries were serious, the offending was at the lower end of the charge as the incident was caused by inattention rather than a deliberate act.

Horwell was fined $700, a conviction was recorded and Mr McLaughlin did not disqualify his licence.　

driving without due care and attention editors picks maroochydore magistrates court pedestrian crash scd crime traffic court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Stranger's kind deed saves Lismore man $600

    premium_icon Stranger's kind deed saves Lismore man $600

    News LISMORE man Kurt Hamilton-Foster was off to pay his rent when he lost his wallet. He was devastated, but his faith in humanity was quickly restored.

    • 5th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    Rare plant found at Alstonville property

    premium_icon Rare plant found at Alstonville property

    Environment Exciting discovery made during planning for new avocado plantation

    • 5th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    Ballina woman heads to Arnold Schwarzenegger festival

    premium_icon Ballina woman heads to Arnold Schwarzenegger festival

    Sport She only took up heavy lifting "for fun” 12 months ago

    Five stories you missed by not spending a $1 with us

    Five stories you missed by not spending a $1 with us

    Community There's so much local news you just can't get anywhere else

    • 5th Feb 2019 2:00 PM