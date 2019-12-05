Woman’s ‘real’ breast implant snap stuns

Emma Carey had a boob job after a horrific skydiving injury. But after having the implants removed and sharing a “real” pic, she’s happier than ever.

A 26-year-old Aussie who suffered traumatic injuries following a horrific skydiving incident in Switzerland has revealed the decision behind removing something she thought would help make her happy.

Emma Carey, known as "the girl who fell from the sky", had her life turned upside down after a failed skydive in 2013 left her unable to walk.

Taking to Instagram recently, the young woman explained to her followers the reason behind getting breast implants, only to have them removed three years later.

"For some people it might be the allure of confidence, of femininity, of 'fixing' something that changed after you grew a human," Ms Carey explained in her post.

"Or maybe it's to fit better in clothes, to appear more attractive for a partner. Or maybe it's something you just want to do for you.

"For me, it was none of those things. It was at a time when my body was going through a major transition."

Emma Carey decided to get breast implants three years ago in search of ‘happiness’. Picture: EmmaCarey/ Instagram

In her raw post, the artist, who boats 159,000 followers on Instagram, went on to say how she felt her body "wasn't hers anymore", with most days filled with doctors appointments, surgeries and rehab.

"I never really understood why exactly I did it, but when I woke up from having them removed I was crying to my mum and boyfriend saying, 'Every part of me was broken, I just wanted one part to be perfect'," an emotional Ms Carey said.

"So, I guess for me it was the idea that I could fix myself."

However, Ms Carey said having "perfect" boobs had the opposite affect - it didn't make her happier.

"Did it heal any of my physical problems? No. Did it heal any of my emotional ones? No." she said.

"Changing my body did not in any way change the person I am. Read that sentence again."

When she would look in the mirror, Ms Carey she didn't recognise herself.

She was unable to resonate with the reflection of herself that wasn't as "nature intended", struggling to "empathise" with the girl who altered her body, a girl she loved and respected.

But the moment her implants were removed (a few months ago), Ms Carey felt an overwhelming sense of being "home".

However, she soon realised it had the opposite affect, soon regretting her decision and having them removed a few months ago. Picture: EmmaCarey/ Instagram

"I felt like myself again, and I didn't even realise how much I had missed her until I had her back," she said.

The Queenslander shared her advice for anyone considering altering their appearance, saying it isn't the "magic answer".

"As someone who has experienced paralysis, who has looked death in the face and survived, who still ignored the lesson and went on to alter her body anyway … I want to pass on something I've learnt. The way our bodies look from the outside is undoubtedly insignificant in the scheme of being human," Ms Carey said.

"It isn't the magic answer. If you're looking for something more, I can guarantee that the answer is somewhere inside of you, not on the outside. There's so much more to life than the shell we experience it through."

Ms Carey signed off the post by writing, "Love, a girl who changed her body and wished she knew then what she knows now".

She’s happier than ever now. Picture: Instagram

Ms Carey said she didn’t feel herself and after suffering from health issues due to the implants. Picture: EmmaCarey/ Instagram

Her brutally honest post has been met with applause, with her huge following praising her for "keeping it real".

"I love you are always about keeping it real Em, it's helping others as much as it's being for your own benefit," one said.

"Amazing words, resonated so much," another wrote.

"Needed to read this, thank you," someone else stated.

EMMA'S SHOCKING SYMPTOMS FROM BREAST IMPLANTS

Apart from not having the "healing" effect she hoped for, the mother-of-one felt dramatic changes to her health.

"So many random symptoms kept popping up, but it wasn't until hindsight that I could form the clear connection. I gained so much weight within a month, I had psoriasis all over my face, I was tired all the time, my memory was absolutely shocking, my hair was falling out rapidly, I had pericarditis (swelling of the heart) multiple times … the list goes on," Ms Carey wrote in a separate post.

She said while she wasn't against plastic surgery, it was important to be able to make an informed decision.

When she got her implants in 2016, Ms Carey said she had never heard of breast implant illness, and the surgeon didn't give her warnings.

"So I assumed they were safe," she said.

"Now the implants I had are recalled because they have since been linked to cancer."

Ms Carey said it broke her heart that she "did this to herself" and wished there was more education surrounding breast implants as well as the associated risks.

"Now all I want is to save other people from the pain, debilitation and huge costs that I went through. Nothing is worth more than our health, and it's crazy that we can sometimes forget that," she said.

Ms Carey, known as ‘the girl who fell from the sky’, was left with traumatic injuries after a failed skydive in 2013. Picture: EmmaCarey/ Instagram

THE TRIP THAT CHANGED HER LIFE

Ms Carey was five days into a three-month European backpacking holiday when she went on a tandem skydive in Switzerland.

"When we jumped out I remember it was the most incredible feeling … the free fall is so peaceful, you are just so present in the moment," she told news.com.au last year.

But the feeling of euphoria was short-lived for the then 20-year-old backpacker.

"I felt us slow down a little bit, but the chute wasn't above us where it should be, and my instructor wasn't answering me. The closer we got to the ground, I realised something was really wrong," she said.

The chutes were wrapped around her instructor’s neck, causing him to pass out while he and Emma hurtled towards the ground. Picture: EmmaCarey/ Instagram

And she was right - the instructor pulled the parachute too late, and it got tangled with the emergency chute that had been triggered at the same time. The parachutes didn't open correctly and instead got tangled around the instructor's neck, strangling him until he passed out.

Ms Carey never lost consciousness. She was awake for the entire ordeal.

"I kind of wish I did pass out so I didn't remember it all," she said.

The mum broke her back and got a spinal cord injury at L1. She broke her sacrum, pelvis and jaw and shattered her teeth.

After a month in hospital in Switzerland, she spent a further three months in hospital in Sydney.

Ms Carey was informed she was a paraplegic, but months later she defied all odds and started to walk again. Picture: EmmaCarey/ Instagram

She is also an artist – pictured here in front of a mural she created in Bondi. Picture: EmmaCarey/ Instagram

Doctors told her she was paralysed from the waist down and would never walk again.

But four months later, she took her first steps - initially with the assistance of a walking frame, then with two crutches, then one crutch, then unassisted.

"Learning how to find new things which brought me happiness and contentment was hard to do because for 20 years of my life I had always just turned to sport and moving my body," Ms Carey said. "I learnt a lot from it, though, because it taught me not to rely on certain things for happiness, and that I had to find it within myself. That way it could never be taken away."

Now 26, Ms Carey has amassed nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram who are fans of her inspirational story and her art.