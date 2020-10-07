Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman bitten by a potentially deadly black snake has made a remarkable phone call for help.
A woman bitten by a potentially deadly black snake has made a remarkable phone call for help.
News

Woman’s incredible call after snake bite horror

by Chris Clarke
7th Oct 2020 5:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Goomeri woman called her friend "as cool as a cucumber" after she was bitten by a potentially deadly snake on Wednesday and rushed to hospital, northwest of Brisbane.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was at her home when she was bitten by the black snake about 9am.

"I'll give her a bravery award," a friend of the woman said.

"Rings me up as cool as a cucumber - 'I have been bitten by a black snake' - all correct procedure already applied."

The woman was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition where she was awaiting results.

"She is at Kingaroy Hospital and is being well taken care of by Murgon Ambulance personnel while she waits," the friend said.

"Hopefully it was a non-venomous snake."

The friend has posted a warning about the incident online, saying snake season is back.

"Please be careful," she said.

"Snakes are a very present danger already this year."

Originally published as Woman's incredible call after snake bite horror

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHARK SIGHTING: Several Far North Coast beaches closed

        SHARK SIGHTING: Several Far North Coast beaches closed

        News NSW SLSC has detected a few sharks along the Far North Coast today.

        Beach shack demolition in millionaire's row put on hold

        Premium Content Beach shack demolition in millionaire's row put on hold

        News Demolition of historic sand miner’s home in Byron Bay put on hold

        More flights expected to arrive into Ballina soon

        Premium Content More flights expected to arrive into Ballina soon

        News THE Dubbo to Ballina route has been extended after a successful trial period.

        Legal system marred by ‘deep and historical’ injustices

        Premium Content Legal system marred by ‘deep and historical’ injustices

        News JUSTICE should be blind, but your circumstances can make a world of difference if...