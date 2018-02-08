Woman's elaborate catfood fraud lands her in court

A woman has ended up in hot water after using cat food to commit fraud at a Lismore shopping centre.

A WOMAN has been arrested for fraud after conducting an elaborate scam at Big W.

Police from the Richmond Target Action group allege that on the January 31 a 34-year-old Lismore woman attended Big W at Lismore Square where the fraud took place.

Senior Constable David Henderson said on the Richmond Local Area Command Facebook site the woman picked up a large bag of cat food, left the store and returned to the customer service area and asked for a refund.

He said she used an older receipt as proof of purchase.

The woman then used the refunded money to select more items from the store. The woman had an old receipt in her possession matching the new items she had just selected. When staff questioned her about this she left the store without the goods.

On February 7, the 34 year old was arrested at Lismore. She was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with fraud.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.