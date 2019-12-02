Menu
Crime

Woman’s body found near river

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
2nd Dec 2019 3:23 PM
Subscriber only

Police are investigating the circumstances around the suspicious death of a 20-year-old woman in Katherine.

The woman's body was found on Sunday at 3.15pm near the Katherine River.

Cops have set up a crime scene and detectives from the Northern Investigations Section are investigating.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed any person near the old railway bridge between 11pm on Friday, November 29, and 3am Saturday, November 30, to contact police.

Anyone with information can phone police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

